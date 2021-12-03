University of Waterloo quarterback named Canada's top university player

Tre Ford becomes the first person in Warriors football program history to receive the Hec Crighton trophy for the most outstanding player in U SPORTS. (Source: @WlooWarriors/Twitter) Tre Ford becomes the first person in Warriors football program history to receive the Hec Crighton trophy for the most outstanding player in U SPORTS. (Source: @WlooWarriors/Twitter)

Kitchener Top Stories