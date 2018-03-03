

CTV Kitchener





The University of Waterloo has been named as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers.

The list was compiled by editors of Mediacorp’s Canada Top 100 Employers.

It recognizes employers who have “exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs.”

Other schools that made the list were Ryerson University and the University of Toronto.

Some of the other top employers were Ontario Public Service, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, the City of Toronto, the Toronto Transit Commission, the Regional Municipality of York and the Oshawa-based General Motors.

-- WIth files from Canadian Press