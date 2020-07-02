WATERLOO -- A math student from the University of Waterloo is hitting the stage on Thursday night in the inaugural season of Canada's Drag Race.

Kyne Santos, a fourth-year Mathematical Finance student, has been doing drag for the past three years.

“I hope I can be memorable, entertaining, and make my fans proud,” Santos said in a news release on the university's website. “I think I possess a really diverse skillset, because I’m a good dancer, singer, seamstress and I’m not afraid to make a fool out of myself.”

The new reality show begins Thursday, based on the hit American series RuPaul's Drag Race. Competitors will put their acting, dancing, branding, improv, sewing and more to the test for a chance to win $100,000.

Santos, who is 22 years old, has been posting on YouTube for the past seven years, sharing videos on sewing, wig styling and makeup. He's also growing a following thanks to math videos on TikTok.

“I’ve secretly wanted to make math videos for a long time on YouTube because I’m a nerd, and I’m passionate about math communication and getting the youth to love math as much as I do,” he said. “But most people are math-phobic, so I figured the short-form video format on TikTok was a good way to deliver it because it’s short and campy and most importantly forces me to be very concise with how I teach things, which people really appreciate.”

Santos won the Schulich Leader Scholarship in 2016.