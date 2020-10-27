KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo is warning staff and students after a phishing scam was reported on Monday.

According to a news release, the scam came in the form of an email that claimed all faculty, staff and students would receive $2,000 to help support them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In response to the current hardship in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Waterloo have(sic) decided to support both Faculty & Staff and Students to get through these hard times," a screen grab of the email read in part.

It went on to promise $2,000, and directed those receiving it to a "COVID-19 giveaway page."

A photo of the page in question shows a form asking for personal details like name, address, phone number and email address, as well as credit card information.

In July, the university reported that it had seen an increase in COVID-19-related phishing attempts.

The university advised that people hover over links to see where addresses will direct you. They also recommend looking for typos, as phishing emails "often contain typos and bad grammar," the university said.

Anyone who suspects a fraud attempt is advised to contact the school's Security Operations Centre. Successful fraud attempts should be reported to UW Police Services.