KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo, in partnership with other health and technology groups, has created a digital app they hope will help to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The app, called Tracescan, has not been released just yet, but developers say it will alert anyone using the app if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Akshat Somi is the CEO of Hiride Share, a company helping to create the app, and is very optimistic it will have great results.

“We want to cut that curve by 70 per cent in the next few months,” says Somi.

The app uses Bluetooth tracing to exchange signals between the phones of other Tracescan users.

Somi says health officials will be able to notify users if they were close to anyone infected. He believes this is much more accurate than the current system.

“If someone gets COVID-19 you have to go to a health official and tell them, ‘the last 14 days I’ve been to these areas and I’ve talked to 15 people,’ and it’s never the full picture,” he says.

The goal of the app is to help users discover if they’ve been in close contact with anyone infected, so they can take appropriate action to protect themselves and others.

The former Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner, Ann Cavoukian, is working with the developers to make sure user’s privacy will be safe.

“It will not identify individuals. It will not identify geo location data,” she promises.

Somi says they’re in contact with governments and health officials.

“That’s why we’re working really close with them, so that every aspect of the app is adhering to their guidelines,” he says.

The app is expected to launch for free in the first week of May.