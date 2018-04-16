

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have identified 23-year-old Lam Diing as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Kitchener early Sunday morning.

Police say the University of Waterloo Warriors player was stabbed to death outside a home on Kenora Drive around 12 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the two had been drinking at a house party Saturday night and the altercation occurred after they left.

It was outside a home where they discovered Diing suffering from a stab wound.

Police have charged 22-year-old Nicholas Salim Ndayisenga with second degree murder.

Police are still investigating.

Ndayisenga is set to appear in court next Monday.

Meanwhile, an online fundraising effort to help Diing's family with the sudden funeral costs has already surpassed its goal.

Diing's death marks Waterloo Region's first homicide of 2018.

With reporting by CTV’s Nicole Lampa