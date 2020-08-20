WATERLOO -- The University of Waterloo has announced it will be establishing academic programs for Black Studies and Indigenous Studies as one of the eight steps to address systematic racism.

An email with the list of commitments was sent out to the campus on Wednesday from university president and vice-chancellor Feridun Hamdullahpur.

The actions come following weeks of consultation with the university about how to develop long-term, sustainable strategy for tackling systemic racism.

“As we move to strengthen our community, our approach will remain focused on consultation driven by BIPOC individuals,” said Hamdullahpur in a news release. “I want to stress how enormously valuable the input has been so far – we have tremendously passionate people who are helping to make our university better.”

The other first steps from the University of Waterloo are: