University of Waterloo announces eight steps to addressing systematic racism
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- The University of Waterloo has announced it will be establishing academic programs for Black Studies and Indigenous Studies as one of the eight steps to address systematic racism.
An email with the list of commitments was sent out to the campus on Wednesday from university president and vice-chancellor Feridun Hamdullahpur.
The actions come following weeks of consultation with the university about how to develop long-term, sustainable strategy for tackling systemic racism.
“As we move to strengthen our community, our approach will remain focused on consultation driven by BIPOC individuals,” said Hamdullahpur in a news release. “I want to stress how enormously valuable the input has been so far – we have tremendously passionate people who are helping to make our university better.”
The other first steps from the University of Waterloo are:
- Create a Black cultural centre on campus;
- Diversify applicant pools for employees and addressing barriers in hiring Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) individuals;
- Set a goal for increasing Black and Indigenous faculty representation and commit to funding the positions;
- Include the university’s policy on equity in the boilerplate of every syllabus;
- Develop a non-credit anti-racism module and make it available to all students;
- Commit funds to explore the possibility of establishing a Transitional Year Program for BIPOC high school students; and
- Immediately become a member of the National Centre for Faculty Development and Diversity.