KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph is supporting a not for profit organization in feeding the city's most vulnerable people.

In a news release, the school says its chefs will prepare about 500 meals a day to support The SEED, an organization aiming to end food insecurity in Guelph.

The SEED recently launched the Emergency Food Home Delivery Program in response to the pandemic.

"Right now, we have the capacity to participate because most of our restaurants on campus are closed,” said Ed Townsley, executive director of U of G’s Hospitality Services, in a news release. "It seemed like a perfect match for the university."

The school says it will prepare and freeze the meals daily until the university's kitchens can return to normal service.

Then they'll be delivered to the homes of people who are most deeply affected by the pandemic because of isolation or a lack of financial resources.

The organization is working with the city, county and public health officials to identify who those people are.

"When U of G got on board it put a big smile on my face," said The SEED's directing coordinator, Gavin Dandy, in a press release.

"It was such an easy path from the first conversation to making the first meals. Their generosity and professionalism are fantastic."

Hundreds of households are already being served by the program, but Dandy estimates that 50,000 meals will be eventually be served each week.

Two other commercial kitchens are helping prepare meals to meet the demand, the school says in its news release.