KITCHENER -- An innovation from the University of Guelph originally meant for sanitizing produce is now being adapted in hospitals for N95 masks.

The “clean flow” technology was approved by Health Canada last week and is being delivered to healthcare facilities. It allows decontamination to N95 protective masks so they can be reused multiple times by frontline workers.

Food scientist and University of Guelph Prof. Keith Warriner is responsible for developing the Clean Flow Healthcare Mini with the help of the company Clean Works Medical.

“Once I heard about the mask shortage and the need to decontaminate them, my thought went right to this,” he said. “It ticks all the boxes and I knew the research could make a difference.”

The device is based on technology for waterless cleaning of fruits and vegetables. The process combines ultraviolet light, hydrogen peroxide, and ozone to make compounds that kill pathogens.

Each device can sanitize up to 800 masks in an hour, according to a University of Guelph news release.

The modifications to the device to handle masks instead of produce was developed by Warriner’s post-doc student, Mahdiyeh Hasani.

“She inoculated masks with a microbe and found the process completely eliminated the bug,” he said.

Warriner says the units could be further modified to handle other healthcare items.