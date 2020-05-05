KITCHENER -- The phrase "stop exploiting animals" was among the graffiti that was spray painted at the University of Guelph Swine Research Site last week.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the incident happened at the facility on Arkell Road in Puslinch Township.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects entered the facility sometime between 3 p.m. on April 27 and 6:30 a.m. on April 28.

Graffiti was spray painted on the walls of the facility, as well as on one of the tractors parked outside.

Police say that it contained profanity and slogans in support of animal rights.

On April 28, the Facebook group “KW Animal Save” posted a video and statement it claims to have received from the individuals that entered the facility.

“We received this footage and testimony anonymously and although we do not condone damaging property, we feel it’s imperative that the public sees the use and abuse of these animals,” the post reads in part.

The statement also claims responsibility for the graffiti found at the facility.

“After hearing the cries of these individuals and seeing the despair in their eyes, we spraypainted the wall with "STOP EXPLOITING ANIMALS" and stole all the metal prods we could find,” the post goes on to say.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the university says that all of its animal facilities are inspected by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, members of the University’s Animal Care Committee, and by an assessment panel from the Canadian Council on Animal Care.

“Research at the Arkell facilities relates to animal genetics, nutrition, reproduction, behaviour and housing,” the statement reads in part.

“We prioritize the health of the animals in our care while undertaking our important work.”

Police are searching for a vehicle that they believe is connected to the incident. It's described as a 2008 or 2009 four-door metallic blue Ford Focus. (Source: OPP)