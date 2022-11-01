University of Guelph students tug tractors for a good cause

Agricultural students at the University of Guelph faced off in a tractor pulling competition Tuesday, with the showdown raising money for a local children's organization in a fun and engaging way.

“This gives us a great name within the community as it shows that the agriculture students here are really a part of the community and really looking to support those around them,” said event chair, Rachel Chater.

The Tractor Tug for Tots is an annual event. This year, the charity of choice was Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph.

“Any little bit helps,” said Taylor Brick from Big Brothers, Big Sisters Guelph. “We do a couple of fundraising events that we put on as an agency throughout the year but all of these third party fundraising events – they definitely go a long way.”

During the friendly competition on Tuesday morning, the teams raised nearly $14,000, topping the $12,000 goal. Organizers said the funds will help support mentorship programming.

“The children come from different adversities in life and so it really gives them the guidance, the support and the care they might not have,” said Brick.

The team Ontario Imports took home the Tots Trophy.

“[It] feels great. We’ve been pulling since 9:30 this morning. Some heavy pulls. It’s been a long day but we did it,” said one of the winners, Jack Geikie.

The teams said it takes teamwork and a lot of strength to tug a tractor but it’s worth it when it is all for a good cause.

“We need a nice massage and I need to go to bed,” one of the members of the winning team said.