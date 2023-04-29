University of Guelph's 'space food' team advances to final, receives $100K

An out of this world project by University of Guelph scientists is one step closer to a big win.

U of G's 'Canada GOOSE Team' is one of four that has advanced to the finals of the Canadian Space Agency's Deep Space Food Challenge.

They've received $100,000 and will no scale up their plant-growth chamber, which can grow vegetables and fruits without soil, sunlight, or fresh water.

The winner will be announced in Spring 2024 and receive a grand prize of $380,000.