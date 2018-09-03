

As families around the region prepare for kids going back to school, safety is on the forefront of many parents’ minds.

Researchers at the University of Guelph have been employing virtual reality to help kids stay safe around roads.

They have spent years developing the program, which works like a video game.

Kids wear goggles as animated vehicles drive by them on a simulated road.

The program aims to help correct road-crossing errors in children.

Published results showed that 130 children aged seven to ten who used the simulator made up to 98 per cent fewer road errors than kids who didn’t train with the program.

Researchers are hoping to distribute the module to schools, libraries and municipalities.