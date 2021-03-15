KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The site is located in the University Centre and is operated by the Guelph Family Health Team and Student Health Services.

People who currently qualify for the vaccine can come to the clinic, by appointment only.

Pre-registration is available on Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health's website.

The clinic hopes to vaccine up to 2,000 people a day once supply is available.