Featured
University mourns after student passes away
Jenna Lorente, 19, passed away at her home on April 8. (Source: Lynne-Stone Funeral Homes)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:02PM EDT
The student community is mourning after a student passed away suddenly earlier this week.
Jenna Lorente, a second-year Kinesiology student, died at her home on April 8. She was 19.
Flags were lowered to half-mast on campus in recognition of her passing.
“In lieu of flowers, Jenna’s family is requesting donations for the Canadian Mental Health Association of Midland for suicide prevention,” a press release from the university says.
A celebration of life is scheduled for April 13 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Lorente’s death comes days after a student at the University of Waterloo passed away on campus.