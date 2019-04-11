

CTV Kitchener





The student community is mourning after a student passed away suddenly earlier this week.

Jenna Lorente, a second-year Kinesiology student, died at her home on April 8. She was 19.

Flags were lowered to half-mast on campus in recognition of her passing.

“In lieu of flowers, Jenna’s family is requesting donations for the Canadian Mental Health Association of Midland for suicide prevention,” a press release from the university says.

A celebration of life is scheduled for April 13 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Lorente’s death comes days after a student at the University of Waterloo passed away on campus.