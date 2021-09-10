University Ave W closed between Keats Way and Westmount Road: Waterloo police
In a tweet posted at 4:50 a.m. Friday, police say a stretch of University Avenue W has been closed between Keats Way and Westmount Road N, due to a collision.
No other information has been given at this time.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Truth Tracker
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
Key takeaways, notable exchanges from the 2021 federal leaders' debate
With just 11 days left in this election, federal party leaders took part in the sole English-language debate of the 2021 campaign on Thursday. It was two hours of the leaders exchanging barbs and one-liners while trying to make their case directly to voters in a largely restrained debate. Here are some of the main takeaways and notable exchanges.
Federal leaders back on the trail after back-to-back debates
Federal party leaders are back on the campaign trail today after locking horns in two back-to-back leaders' debates.
Leaders name drop Jody Wilson-Raybould repeatedly to attack Trudeau in debate
Beyond the shouting back-and-forth of the five party leaders' names, Canadians tuning into Thursday's official English-language debate would have heard frequent references to former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.
5 things to know for Friday, September 10, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 77.34 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Afghans sheltering in Pakistan on their way to Canada tell of harrowing journey
Afghans accepted for settlement in Canada are beginning to make their way to safety through Pakistan, where only select Afghans are being permitted into the country.
All COVID-19 patients under age 50 in B.C. ICUs are unvaccinated, health minister says
The vast majority of people who are battling COVID-19 in B.C.'s intensive care units are not fully vaccinated against the disease, and that's especially true of the younger people who develop serious illness.
U.S. federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers' hands
Larger U.S. businesses now won't have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez into U.S. Open final with win over Aryna Sabalenka
Canada's Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
London
-
COVID-19 identified at 2 TVDSB schools
Just days into the new school year, COVID-19 has been identified at two schools in the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
Local retailer pleads guilty to attempted murder in St. Mary’s attack
A 37-year-old London man pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a stabbing St. Mary’s, Ont.
-
'I wouldn’t call me a hero': says Goderich, Ont. man who rescued young girl
A Goderich man is being hailed as “a hero” after pulling a seven-year-old girl to shore, after her and her inflatable beach toy drifted away from shore.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex hospitals set vaccination deadline for workers
Local hospital workers are facing a vaccine ultimatum.
-
'We don’t have time. Our loved ones are dying': Walpole Island officials and residents to discuss opioid crisis
Residents of Walpole Island First Nation are meeting Thursday to discuss a new approach to the ongoing opioid crisis.
-
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect
Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly choking a victim and brandishing a firearm during an argument Wednesday night.
Barrie
-
Candidates in Newmarket-Aurora prepare for campaign's final stretch
With the federal election campaign now entering its final stages, the incumbent Liberal candidate in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora is hoping to keep his seat.
-
Spectacular crash causes massive traffic backlog on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle crash caused a massive traffic backlog on Highway 400 between Bayfield and Dunlop Streets in Barrie Thursday.
-
Midland woman driving at night without headlights charged with impaired
Provincial police say a vehicle being driven at night without its headlights caught the eye of an officer in Midland and ended with impaired driving charges.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Sudbury’s Jr. A hockey team is now known as the Greater Sudbury Cubs
With junior hockey games resuming in northern Ontario, fans will notice a few changes.
-
Students back on campus at Nipissing University and Canadore College
After a year of virtual learning, in-person classes have resumed at Nipissing University and Canadore College .
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 10, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
-
Police investigate south end shooting
Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting with injuries in the area of Albion and Lester
-
Truth Tracker
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
Toronto
-
Truth Tracker
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
-
Ontario woman says neighbours' abandoned house infested with bugs, overgrown weeds
An Ontario woman says her neighbours' house that has been vacant for three years is now overgrown with weeds, has a raccoon problem and is infested with insects.
-
Who actually gets Sept. 30 off this year in Ontario?
With Ontario confirming that Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday, many people are wondering if they get the day off work.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Leylah Fernandez heading to U.S. Open finals
Fernandez will attempt to become the second Canadian to win women's singles at Flushing Meadows after Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., who captured the U.S. Open title in 2019.
-
Montreal man reported missing in Anjou borough
Joselino Correia reportedly left his home in Montreal’s Anjou borough Wednesday and has not been seen since.
-
Truth Tracker
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
-
'Stop criminalizing our treaty rights': Grand Chief of Assembly of First Nations tells DFO on N.S. wharf
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for an end to what she calls intimidation over the Sipekne'katik First Nation's lobster fishery.
-
Kalin's call: Heavy rain to fall in Maritimes as Hurricane Larry passes to the East
It’s a crowded weather picture in Atlantic Canada these days. A slow moving front from the west will continue to bring rain, showers, and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, Hurricane Larry now looks more likely make landfall in eastern Newfoundland late Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
City alleges former CAO invented land deal to cover up bribe in police HQ project
The City of Winnipeg is suing former CAO Phil Sheegl and two dozen other defendants over the construction of the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters that went tens of millions of dollars over budget.
-
INTERACTIVE: CTV Winnipeg's federal leaders' debate digital panel
The leaders of five major federal parties squared off in an English-language debate Thursday evening.
-
Advance polls open Friday; here is what you need to know
Canadians hoping to cast an early vote in the federal election can head to the polls as of Friday.
Calgary
-
'A lot of tears': Albertans react after hundreds of surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 pressures
After waiting a year for surgery for her seven-year-old son, Rhonda Vance says the surgeon broke the news to her this week that it had been cancelled.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez into U.S. Open final with win over Aryna Sabalenka
Canada's Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
-
Truth Tracker
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
Edmonton
-
Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.
-
Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Active cases rose to near 16,000, up to their highest point since May 21.
-
Mayoral frontrunners face off in another debate, Nickel declines again
Three former city councillors and a local business leader met to debate for the mayor's chair Thursday - five weeks ahead of Edmontonians casting ballots.
Vancouver
-
All COVID-19 patients under age 50 in B.C. ICUs are unvaccinated, health minister says
The vast majority of people who are battling COVID-19 in B.C.'s intensive care units are not fully vaccinated against the disease, and that's especially true of the younger people who develop serious illness.
-
Family traumatized by waiting room death as more B.C. hospitals see COVID-19 surge
A Kamloops family is still in shock after the family matriarch went to hospital with stomach pain Tuesday and never came home. She died in the ER waiting room after waiting six hours without seeing a doctor.
-
Vancouver restaurants hiring security guards to check vaccine passports
It will cost him $30,000 a month. But the owner of Glowbal Restaurant Group is planning to hire outside security guards to check patrons’ vaccine passports at his downtown eateries when the program launches on Monday.