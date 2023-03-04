Unique version of winter disc golf held at Kitchener brewery

It might not be golfing season yet, but disc golfers were out in stride on Saturday.

The Short Finger Brewing Company in Kitchener held is second annual disc golf tournament.

Owner Rob Hearn says the tournament's a chance to blow off some steam and enjoy a cold one.

"We needed to do something to get people outdoors," said Hearn.

The event was born out of a return to in-person gatherings following the most recent pandemic shutdown.

Participants were able to walk away with prizes like gift cards and t-shirts.