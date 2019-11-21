

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - High school teachers will begin a work-to-rule campaign next Tuesday, coinciding with similar job action by elementary teachers.

Teachers and education workers with the OSSTF will be participating in information pickets before school, after school or during lunch periods.

In a press release the OSSTF says that the pickets are “designed to educate the public about the Ford government’s destructive plans for Ontario’s publicly-funded education system, and the negative effect those plans will have on the learning environment for students all across the province.”

Members will also withdraw from EQAO preparation or testing, unpaid staff meetings outside of the regular school day and providing comments on report cards.

The OSSTF says the job action will have no effect on students.

Negotiations between the province and OSSTF have been ongoing for the past eight months.

“Through that entire time the government side of the table has willfully avoided any meaningful discussion of issues that are crucial to the quality of education in Ontario,” says Harvey Bischof, the president of the OSSTF.“They have simply refused to acknowledge the devastating effect that increased class sizes, mandatory e-learning, and the loss of thousands of teacher and support staff positions will have on the province’s students.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced earlier in the day that the province would be backing off a plan that would require high school students to take four online courses in order to graduate.

That number has now been reduced to two.

The mandatory e-learning courses and increased class sizes have been major sticking points in negotiations.

- With files from The Canadian Press