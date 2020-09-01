KITCHENER -- The union representing bus drivers addressed the Upper Grand District School Board on Tuesday night, calling for tougher protocols for school bus transportation.

Representatives said many drivers are still uneasy about the lack of a bus safety policy in the province. Drivers also want more clarity about personal protective equipment, the difficulties with physical distancing and no way to supervise health protocols while driving.

"They don't feel that they're going to be safe at work and their question is, how do we keep the kids safe if we don't feel safe," Unifor representative Debbie Montgomery said.

School board staff said they have a plan for protective equipment for drivers, including masks, gloves and face shields. Officials are also working on reducing the number of students on each bus and finding additional monitors for the buses.

The school board has about 500 bus routes.