After the months-long Goderich salt mine strike ended, the local union president and his executive presented a gift to the president of Unifor.

Gary Lynch gave a canoe to Jerry Dias this weekend at the union’s national convention.

The canoe was used by replacement workers to try to enter the mine after a blockade was set up there by the 350 striking miners.

Eventually, the blockade was removed.

The strike lasted for 12 weeks before an updated agreement was made.

Workers from across Canada were sent to the picket line over the strike to provide support and solidarity.