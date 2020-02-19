KITCHENER -- The weather improved enough for underwater search efforts to resume in Lake Erie on Wednesday, as officials attempt to locate the body of Alexander Ottley.

Rough waters and high winds had prevented divers from entering the water the day prior.

"Winds are way too strong to put a vessel in the water and too strong for our divers," said Const. Rod LeClair on Tuesday.

OPP say that less ice build-up and calmer winds on Wednesday, allowed divers to get closer access to the ice edge from the shoreline.

At 9:00 a.m. the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit entered the water to continue the search.

Ottley, 9, was swept into the water on Saturday while playing with his 10-year-old sister and eight-year-old friend near Peacock Point.

His sister ranto the road and flagged down a car to ask for help.

A couple from Brantford pulled over and was able to save the eight-year-old boy, but Ottley never resurfaced.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ottley was attempting to save his friend at the time.

Since the search began, emergency crews on scene have been struggling with inclement weather that has been hampering search efforts.