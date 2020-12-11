KITCHENER -- An undercover project by Guelph police has resulted in 16 people being arrested and a large amount of drugs being seized.

In a Friday news release, police say they started Project Siennain October following a reported 219 drug overdoses in the city since January.

The project involved the drug enforcement unit going undercover to target fentanyl traffickers.

Guelph police say the project concluded on Dec. 3 when they executed a search warrant at a house near Silvercreek Parkway North and Westwood Road.

Fifteen people from Guelph and one from Cambridge are facing a number of charges as a result of the investigation.

These include 18 counts of trafficking fentanyl, five counts of trafficking crystal meth, two counts of trafficking cocaineand two counts of selling cannabis, among others.

Police say they seized around 42.5 grams of fentanyl, 27 of cocaine, four of crystal meth, 3.5 of cannabis, and $3,675 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Bradley Saint of Guelph police says they hope to work with prosecutors and expect significant jail terms.