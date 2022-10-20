Uncontested election races in some Waterloo region communities

The municipal election is only a few days away, but some voters may not have much choice.

Some races are over before they started --- like Wellesley and North Dumfries Township.

Sue Foxton has been acclaimed the winner of the mayoral race in North Dumfries as no one ran against her.

She’s held that position since 2014 but said she “misses campaigning.”

It’s not just the mayor who is acclaimed in North Dumfries, only one of four wards had competition.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of participation. I believe it’s a show of confidence,” Foxton said. “If you look at the places that have seen a lot of people run, you have seen a lot of contentious issues over the last four years. North Dumfries have been pretty strong throughout the last four years.”

It is a similar story in Wellesley Township. Mayor Joe Nowak has been acclaimed, meaning no need to organize a campaign.

“I enjoyed knocking on doors and I enjoyed talking to people, that’s a good part of it,” Nowak said. “Truthfully I am enjoying a little more relaxed atmosphere this time.”

Of Wellesley’s four wards, only two have a competitive race – each with two candidates running.

“I think it’s disappointing in a way. One of the downsides is we don’t get those debates we had before,” said Nowak.

Both mayors said there are still important reasons to cast a vote.

“My biggest fear right now, because there is only one election in North Dumfries, is that people aren’t going to vote and I keep posting that there is regional chair and there is school board. I am concerned that the voter count will be quite low and I am afraid of that,” Foxton said.