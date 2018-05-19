

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Fire says an unattended cooking pan is to blame for a fire at a student residence Saturday.

Crews responded to a high-rise student building at 315 King Street North between Columbia Street and University Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

They say the fire was in the residence’s common cooking area and sprinklers located in the room were able to extinguish the fire completely.

Fire officials say upon investigation it was determined to be unattended cooking that was the cause.

Some students were evacuated, but there were no injuries.

Officials say damages were caused to the unit located below the cooking area, and three students had their rooms affected.

Damages are estimated to be between $100,000 to $200,000.