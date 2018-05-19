

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Fire Department says an unattended candle is to blame for an apartment fire Saturday morning.

Fire officials say crews were called to 116 Wyndham Street North around 10 a.m. to find smoke coming from a second floor apartment unit.

They say the fire was quickly brought under control and subsequently extinguished.

They say an unattended candle left burning on an upholstered chair was the cause.

There were no injuries.

Officials say investigators remain on scene to access damages.