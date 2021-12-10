Unattended candle leads to basement fire at Kitchener home

KITCHENER -

The Kitchener Fire Department tells CTV News an unattended candle is what led to a basement fire at a home in Kitchener.

Crews responded to the call on Islington Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said structural damage was limited but residents living in the home were displaced due to excessive smoke damage.

A cost estimate has yet to be determined but officials expect the price tag to be in excess of $100,000.