KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service laid more than 800 charges during Canada Road Safety Week.

The campaign ran from May 18 to 24 and focused on encouraging drivers to recognize and acknowledge "the risks associated with poor decisions."

In a news release, officials said local police issued 840 total charges, including:

386 speeding charges

28 seatbelt charges

43 distracted driving charges

Two dangerous driving charges

21 impaired operation related charges

360 other charges laid include Criminal Code offences, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charges, and other Highway Traffic Act offences, including improper turns, failing to stop for a school bus and unsafe lane changes.

“During Canada Road Safety Week, WRPS focused on targeting the Fatal Four offences – which is impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and not wearing a seatbelt,” Chief Bryan Larkin said in the release. “What we witnessed was a lack of regard for other road users and unsafe driving behaviours that are unacceptable on our roadways. This was a disappointing result, but shows our commitment to continue to hold those accountable who put others at risk.”

Police continue to encourage drivers to slow down and follow the rules of the road.