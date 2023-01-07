Ukranian refugees host Orthodox Christmas in St. Jacobs

The violence in Ukraine is not far from the minds of those celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Waterloo region.

Residents of the Ukrainian Guest House hosted an Orthodox Christmas party in St. Jacobs Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers who helped newly arrived refugees made up some of the guest list and were served traditional food like borscht and pierogis.

"We have a very tough time because of the war, but we are very happy that all the Ukrainians of this house are working together as one team," said resident Andrii. "We prepare all the decorations of this house. That was very inspiring for us living in this country."

The joyous celebration has brought up mixed emotions for the residents of the guest house.

"All of our family is in Ukraine and we are worried about them even as we celebrate this day," said resident Maria.

Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics are among those who celebrate the holiday as part of adherence to a different calendar than those of other Christian denominations.