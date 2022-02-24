Ukrainians in Waterloo Region rallying in support of home country

A rally is being held in Waterloo Thursday as a show of solidarity against the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

The event is set to start at 1 p.m. in Waterloo Public Square.

The peaceful demonstration is being organized by local Ukrainian churches and international students from Ukraine who are currently studying at universities in Waterloo.

Both groups are closely watching what is happening in their home country.

Andriy Starchenko, who lives in Waterloo, says his family is currently in Kharkiv which is being targeted by Russia.

"I have my father, my grandmother, my uncle, my aunt, my cousins, a lot of my family are there and they're hiding in basements," he said while fighting back tears. "One rocket hit [a] target that's two kilometres away from my house. There were three attacks like that, and it's very scary. My family is in risk of their lives. I am very worried, and my family here is also very worried."

Ivan Jaworsky, a retired political science professor at the University of Waterloo, is of Ukrainian descent and has in-depth geopolitical knowledge of the country's situation.

He says Ukraine has been dealing with Russian threats for nearly a decade.

Despite this, Jaworsky says he's shocked by the latest developments.

"I've been in touch with relatives in Ukraine and I used to travel almost annually to Ukraine. I still keep in touch with friends and relatives. So it's been disturbing, although I'm trying to keep calm as are most people in Ukraine."

Ukrainian churches in Waterloo Region say they will also be offering special services Thursday night for those needing additional support. One will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Sophia in Waterloo, and the other will begin at 7 p.m. at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Kitchener.