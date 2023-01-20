UGDSB warns parents about elementary students being robbed

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is warning parents after receiving reports that several young students were robbed near a Guelph plaza as they were walking home from school.

CTV News obtained a letter sent out to parents from the principal of Ottawa Crescent Public School. The letter said there were a couple of incidents where a few older youth, not from Ottawa Crescent, stole money from elementary students near the Bullfrog Plaza on Eramosa Road.

The school board said letters went home with all students at schools in the area.

“So in that area there are four Upper Grand elementary schools and one Catholic elementary school. So we made sure yesterday that we also notified the Catholic school that's in the area as well,” said Heather Loney with the UGDSB.

In the letter to students, the school board advised students to walk home in pairs or groups and use the sidewalk on the opposite side of the road from the plaza.

“Have a conversation with your kids about this if that is a route that they take home. Asking if they feel safe, if they feel ok, if this has ever happened to them," Loney said.

Kristie Angst’s kids go to Ottawa Crescent Public School. She said she’s very concerned about the safety of her children as they walk to and from school and visit Bullfrog Plaza almost every day.

“It made me feel scared hearing about this report. Scared for the kids, not only my kids, but the kids that walk to and from school,” Angst said. “I feel like kids shouldn’t really have to worry about things like this.”

Guelph police said they had been made aware of the issue and will have more officers in the area during peak times, as their resources allow.