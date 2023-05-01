UGDSB teacher facing child porn charges
A teacher with the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is facing several child pornography-related charges.
According to the Ontario College of Teachers, the teacher was arrested by Guelph police last month and is facing one count of possession of child pornography, one count of making child pornography available and one count of accessing child pornography.
A spokesperson with the school board said the safety of all students is its top priority.
“We understand that some in the community may have questions regarding the charges reported, however, we are unable to discuss matters involving police investigations,” Heather Loney, communications manager with the UGDSB, said.
“We can confirm that the teacher is not actively at work at this time, but we are unable to discuss details of personnel matters,” she said.
The teachers' profile on the Ontario College of Teachers shows they received a bachelor of arts from the University of Guelph in 2019, and a bachelor of education from The University of Western Ontario in 2021.
The teacher is qualified to teach in primary and junior divisions.
Guelph police were unable to comment on the specifics of the case.
When asked, a spokesperson for Guelph police sent CTV News a link to a previous media release issued by police on April 6.
The release says a 38-year-old Guelph man was arrested on April 6 following a two-month investigation.
“On Feb. 7, 2023, members of the Guelph Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Technological Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment located in the west end of Guelph. During the search, a number of devices were seized for further investigation,” police said in the release.
The man will appear in a Guelph court on May 16.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Man who threw stones at PM Trudeau in 2021 to be sentenced next week
A decision in the sentencing of the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 is now expected next week, with the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time.
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
U.S. says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
Palestinian boy mauled to death by lion in private Gaza zoo
A Palestinian boy was mauled to death by a lion in a private zoo in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the coastal territory's police force, run by the militant Hamas group.
Do-Re-Oui? How your native language may impact your musical abilities
A new study analyzing the connection between music and languages found that certain languages can either hinder or help a person's ability to recognize melodies and pick up on rhythm.
London
-
Prison sentence handed down in death of Zachary Hartman
A 19-year-old Stratford, Ont. man has been handed an eight year penitentiary sentence in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Grand Bend last spring.
-
2 suspects in custody, 1 sought after downtown shooting incident
Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a shooting in downtown London, Ont. last month sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
-
London police looking for suspect after shots fired at downtown building, woman sexually assaulted
London police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a downtown establishment over the weekend and then fired a handgun at the building after being thrown out.
Windsor
-
Landlords vs. the city: Windsor’s new rental bylaw to be challenged in court
Hundreds of landlords are taking the city of Windsor to court over its new residential rental licence bylaw.
-
‘It’s knowing who you are’: Former MP coming to Windsor for Mental Health Week event
Former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould will be in Windsor Thursday as the guest speaker for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) “Wake up Speak Up” event.
-
Windsor firefighters respond to house fire on Dougall Ave
Windsor firefighters were called to a working fire in south Windsor.
Barrie
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach will reopen: Here's when
The casino in Wasaga Beach will reopen Monday evening for the first time in over two weeks following a ransomware attack that forced the closure of multiple Gateway Casinos facilities.
-
Family pets die in Essa Township house fire
Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police and Essa Fire attended a house fire on 30th Sideroad in Essa Township early Monday morning.
-
More than $1M worth of stolen vehicles recovered in the Toronto area by police
Investigators with Durham police recovered over $1 million worth of stolen vehicles while executing a search warrant last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island
The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
-
No proof syringe needle attack in Sudbury actually happened, police say
A social media post circulating in the Sudbury area alleges that a girl was attacked recently in the bathroom of a local cinema with a syringe needle.
-
Dispute between neighbours escalates to arson charges for Timmins suspect
A dispute between neighbours living in an apartment building in Timmins escalated to arson, police said Monday.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
Toronto
-
Toronto's pioneer of artificial intelligence quits Google to openly discuss dangers of AI
A Toronto professor considered to be a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence announced his departure from Google on Monday so that he could openly discuss the “dangers of AI.”
-
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
-
Watchdog to review how Ontario casinos accepted suspicious cash
A provincial government watchdog will review the actions of Ontario casinos that accepted cash from a man who went to several locations, where documents say he singlehandedly deposited and withdrew more than $4 million in suspicious transactions.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two firefighters swept away in Quebec river; police searching
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Baie-Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current.
-
Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red
A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting of former Montreal Mafia boss's son
Officers from Quebec's organized crime squad (ENRCO) have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
-
Federal carbon tax enters into effect July 1 in New Brunswick
The federal carbon tax on fuel is coming into effect in New Brunswick starting July 1.
-
Wayne Hankey scandal: Second civil lawsuit filed against King's College in Halifax
A second lawsuit has been filed against the University of King's College and Dalhousie University in Halifax claiming the affiliated institutions failed to protect a former student from a professor and Anglican minister known for his sexually abusive behaviour.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces new plans for people granted bail, high-risk offenders
The Manitoba government is investing in programs to increase the supports and supervision of high-risk offenders and those who have been granted bail in the province.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after teens attacked and robbed at carnival
The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after a pair of teenage girls were attacked and robbed at a pop-up carnival on Friday.
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
-
Calgary sets new April record as benchmark price hits $550,800: board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city set a new April record last month as the benchmark price of a home sold reached $550,800.
Edmonton
-
'Gigantic' fire damages 3 homes in southwest Edmonton
At least three Terwillegar homes were badly damaged in a fire on Monday, but crews say given conditions, it could have been much worse.
-
Wildfire encroaching on hamlet hosting evacuees from neighbouring community
A change in fire direction Monday afternoon meant one of the communities that was hosting Parkland County wildfire evacuees over the weekend needed to evacuate, too.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
Vancouver
-
Inquest jury deliberations underway in Myles Gray case
The jury in the coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray has begun deliberations.
-
Transit driver fined $1,500 for accident that killed colleague
Earlier this year, a 47-year-old transit driver was fined for causing the death of another long-time bus driver who was trapped between two buses.
-
B.C. teen Tyson Venegas climbs to American Idol Top 10
A high school student from Port Moody, B.C., sang and danced his way into the Top 10 of American Idol Sunday.