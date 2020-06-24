KITCHENER -- The Upper Grand District School Board has decided to take a closer look at its school police resource officer program following reports of racial targeting.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to form a task force to review the program.

The move comes after trustees and board staff said they've been told recently about police targeting students of colour within schools.

However, the board has also voted in favour of continuing the police resource officer program until the task force releases its findings, which are expected to be brought back to the board by December.

The Waterloo Region District School Board also made the decision to review its police resource officer program earlier this month.

In that case, the board announced that the program would be suspended while the review was being conducted.

The decision comes amid the ‘Defund the Police’ campaign developed from the Black Lives Matter movement, which asks in part for police to be removed from school settings.