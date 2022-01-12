UGDSB launches temporary remote option for elementary students

KITCHENER -

Most Ontario students will return to the classroom on Jan. 17, but elementary students with the Upper Grand District School Board will have another choice.

The school board announced Wednesday a temporary remote learning option.

"We understand and value the importance of families having choice, especially during unprecedented times, and we want to provide a temporary option for families as an alternative to in-person learning, which also allows students to continue with their grade specific curriculum when at home for a short/limited period of time," stated the media release.

The UGDSB indicated it will be different from the current Elementary Remote Program, in that students will remain connected to their in-person class with resources to help them work independently. However it will not include live instruction or assessment of completed work. The school board said parents would receive a link to help them grade their child's activities, with a group of remote teachers available to guide them and the student's teacher checking in throughout the week.

The UGDSB added that it was not a long-term replacement for in-person learning, and was created with the expectation that students will return to their original classroom.

Temporary remote schooling will begin on Jan. 17. Parents who are interested in pursuing this option are asked to contact their school and indicate the length of time they expect their child will be participating in remote learning.

The school board said this temporary option would be available to regular and French Immersion students.