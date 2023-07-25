U.S woman killed in Brant County crash involving impaired driver
Ontario Provincial Police say a 46-year-old woman from Illinois, U.S. was killed in a collision along Highway 403 on July 22.
In a news release Tuesday, OPP said officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a small SUV in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near mile marker 46 – just east of Brantford.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said.
The driver of the pickup truck as well as the driver and two children in the SUV were all transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after attacking Mississauga mosque last year
The man who attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison, a week after pleading guilty to three terrorism charges.
London
Windsor
Barrie
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
-
-
Toronto
Montreal
Atlantic
-
-
Winnipeg
Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
