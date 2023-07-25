U.S woman killed in Brant County crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a 46-year-old woman from Illinois, U.S. was killed in a collision along Highway 403 on July 22.
In a news release Tuesday, OPP said officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a small SUV in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near mile marker 46 – just east of Brantford.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said.
The driver of the pickup truck as well as the driver and two children in the SUV were all transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Kitchener Top Stories
How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words
The federal Conservatives say Canadians angry over Paul Bernardo's move to a medium-security prison have a Liberal government law to blame.
More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert
As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Parents charged after 16-month-old U.S. boy fatally shot by 5-year-old brother
Prosecutors have filed neglect and drug charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother after the older child found a handgun in their apartment.
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
'We are going to be tested again': Experts on Canada's pandemic response
A panel of experts made further calls for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, stressing that the country's pandemic response must be reviewed before it’s tested once again.
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
London
‘Something needs to change’: Richmond Row business targeted by vandal
Richmond Row business owners say more has to be done now to address vandalism and violence in the downtown core, warning that more stores and restaurants will be closing.
Last-ditch effort to save Thames Pool deep sixed by council
A community-driven proposal to temporarily repair the Thames Pool fell one vote short of sparing the pool from decommissioning.
Remote workdays reduced for 157 city workers after complaints from developers
The union representing city hall’s inside workers is slamming a council decision to reduce the number of days that employees can work from home.
Windsor
Four charged, two remain wanted after downtown stabbing
Windsor police say four people have been arrested and two remain wanted after a stabbing downtown Monday afternoon.
‘We're still here. We're open’: Downtown Essex business owners calling on customers
Businesses along Talbot Street in downtown Essex continue to endure a lengthy construction season as summer sales slow while streetscape work continues.
Councillor asks for easier way to get more ‘all-way’ stop signs, but city recommends opposite
A request to lower the threshold to make it easier to get more all-way stop signs in the City of Windsor has actually gone the other way, with a staff report recommending the process actually becoming more stringent.
Barrie
Motorcyclist dead following collision in Bradford
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury Tuesday.
30-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Springwater Township
A 30-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between a cube van and a car in Springwater Township.
Busby Centre launches capital campaign to fund growth plans
One of Simcoe County's most relied-upon outlets for the region's homeless population is planning its future and needs your help to make its plans a reality.
Northern Ontario
Manitoulin police say victims were stabbed, pepper sprayed; teen charged with attempted murder
A 16-year-year old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with attempted murder after police uncovered a disturbing scene July 21.
After pandemic pause, stunt driving surges in the north this summer
Speeders and motorists being charged with stunt driving are keeping police busy in northern Ontario.
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
Ottawa
Expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend
The city of Ottawa says drivers and transit users can expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend as crews undertake sewer work.
As LRT shutdown continues, riders look for other ways to get around
As OC Transpo continues to run tests along the LRT line to dig deeper into issues plaguing the wheel hub assembly, riders say they're starting to lose patience more than a week into the shutdown.
Toronto
Teenage driver arrested after bike cop struck by fleeing stolen car in Toronto
A second teenager has been arrested after a bicycle cop was struck by a stolen vehicle in Parkdale on Saturday.
Education minister orders review into allegations of Toronto principal who died
Ontario’s education minister says his staff will review the allegations of a principal who died by suicide months after launching a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board for allegedly failing to support him when he was accused of racism during a professional training session.
'Too good to be true': Ontario woman says she was scammed $800 after buying concert tickets on Facebook Marketplace
An Ontario woman tried surprising her husband with concert tickets for his birthday, but instead, she says she was scammed.
Montreal
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
Colombian man gets 27 years for helping run global fentanyl trafficking ring from Quebec prison
A Colombian man who helped lead an international fentanyl trafficking network inside a prison east of Montreal has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.
Noise complaints amplify ahead of REM launch next week
In less than a week, the REM will transport passengers between Montreal's South Shore and downtown. For months now, the train's noise has become part of the scenery for residents of Griffintown.
Atlantic
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
Flood-related evacuation orders and detours remain in Nova Scotia's South Shore
Detours and evacuation orders are still in place in Nova Scotia’s South Shore and it’s unclear for how long the disruption could last.
Winnipeg
Manitoba changing insurance coverage for impaired drivers
Manitoba is changing insurance coverage for those convicted of impaired driving so that they have to cover the costs of any damage they cause to other vehicles or property.
Manitoba has a new provincial park; here is where you can find it
Manitobans have a new provincial park they can visit this summer.
Calgary
'Now we're being broken apart': Some Lake Louise Ski Resort staff laid off after fire
It's another devastating blow for people who work at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
Horsethief Creek wildfire near Invermere, B.C., grows to 966 hectares
The Horsethief Creek wildfire burning 10 kilometres west of Invermere, B.C., and seven kilometres north of Panorama Mountain resort has been mapped at 966 hectares by the BC Wildfire Service.
Wife of man hit over head with stick in dementia care says better monitoring needed
Christine Prosser and her husband, Stan, have had 34 happy years together but more recently, it became clear to her the love of her life could no longer live at home.
Edmonton
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
Feds warn Alberta clinic will violate medicare by charging for faster doctor access
Health Canada says a Calgary medical clinic that soon plans to charge its patients a fee to gain faster access to a family doctor would be breaching medicare laws.
Driver charged following EPS car chase, Sherwood Park crash
Edmonton police say several charges are pending after a crash caused Wye Road to be closed during afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.
Vancouver
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
Landlord refusals turning B.C.'s air conditioner giveaway into hot mess, renters say
The announcement of free air conditioners for low-income and medically vulnerable British Columbians two years after a historic heat dome killed 619 people was welcome news for many who expected to benefit from the program – until they started the application process.