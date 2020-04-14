KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph says it's reopening its residences for healthcare workers.

After long days on the frontline, many workers worry about returning home to their families and potentially spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The school says it has almost 5,000 unused rooms that can be used by anyone who needs a safe place to stay.

Each room has a private bathroom and living space, and if necessary, can accommodate families.

Groceries are also available on campus.

The university says there will be a small fee of between $30 and $60 dollars a night, to cover the cleaning and operational costs.

The rooms will be available until July.

- With reporting by Jeff Pickel