U of G researchers developing microwave system that could treat COVID-19

A group of researchers at the University of Guelph say the new microwave system they're developing could become less invasive and provide quicker results for a number of treatments, including for COVID-19.

The team is working on a new kind of radiation that associate professor Khashayar Ghandi says could eventually be used to 'cook the virus.'

Ghandi and his team use room temperature radiation in the lab to successfully disable parts of the COVID-19 spike protein that allows the virus to infect cells.

"To our surprise we saw that it was only a few minutes and much faster than even high temperature cooking of the spike protein virus," said Ghandi.

The theory has been tested on bovine coronavirus cells, thanks to a collaboration with the Ontario Veterinary College.

The next step is to begin research with human cells in collaboration with Ontario hospitals.

"If we manage to get the funding I think this could be used to treat different infectious diseases in the lungs, not only COVID-19, but for future pandemics and bacterial disease," said Ghandi.

The project initially started pre-pandemic with cancer patients in mind. Ghandi says it could eventually be used endoscopically or in similar ways to MRI machines.

"The person could sleep on a bed and then we have treatment from the top and the bottom, so the radiation would penetrate," he said.

Initial research indicates it could help sanitize water and other surfaces like PPE, or possibly kill pathogens in food to extend shelf life.

"Although it's a long-term goal to reach, I think it's the beginning," said Ghandi.