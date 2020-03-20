KITCHENER --

An expert in infectious disease modelling from the University of Guelph is doing her part to help track the spread of the coronavirus online.

Professor Amy Greer is working alongside members of the University of Toronto’s school of public health to detail the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada.

Greer’s graduate students are also contributing to the website by publishing up to date information from each province and territory every night.

The online dashboard features a map that details where the cases have been found in the country, along with a graphic that shows how quickly those cases are growing.

The resource is part of a $330,000 project funded by the federal government to forecast the near-term course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the aims of the project include helping agencies and policy makers to decide on measures to limit the spread of the virus and to also give residents easy access to information in order to reduce the fear, xenophobia and anxiety that are often associated with emerging diseases.