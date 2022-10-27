U of G homecoming bill tops $100,000
The cost of last month's University of Guelph homecoming came with a price tag of $113,000.
Of that cost, the Guelph Police Service (GPS) covered roughly $98,000, with the U of G covering an estimated $15,000 to $16,000 through the hiring of paid-duty officers, GPS Chief Gord Cobey said during Thursday's police board meeting.
“In relation to the homecoming event this year, the overall cost was approximately $113,000,” said Cobey. “Approximately $15,000 to $16,000 of that was dedicated to the university as paid-duty members, and the remainder is the cost of the service contributes to having extra members to support the university as well as Chancellors Way.”
Over the homecoming period, Cobey said 58 additional members were deployed to support GPS and 10 more deployed to support the U of G campus.
“Overall, there were no major incidents or injuries that weren’t anticipated,” said Cobey.
Cobey said on average the day of homecoming sees twice the number of calls for service, but the event was well managed, and nothing that wasn’t anticipated occurred.
Guelph Police Service deputy chief Daryl Goetz said the main concern remains as the large, unsanctioned events at Chancellors Way, and the GPS is still working to address those issues.
“It does become a bit of a danger, and we are working at strategies to mitigate that,” said Goetz.
In addition to the costs of homecoming, project safe semester came with a price tag a tad under $70,000.
“Overall, the approximate cost was approximately $68,000, of which, the University of Guelph contributes approximately $28,000 because they sponsor a lot of paid-duty officers for safe semester, and that’s how we support both the downtown and the university,” said Cobey.
Throughout the month-long safe semester, the GPS deployed 30 additional officers, and 51 officers were deployed to the U of G campus.
“Each year we have safe semester and homecoming, while they work together, they are two separate operation plans. They are created to address the increase in our community’s population as the University of Guelph students return to campus, resulting in increased calls for service in the university neighbourhood’s and the community in general,” said Cobey.
