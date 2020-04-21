KITCHENER -- The pandemic has left many people out of work and struggling to cover their costs, including the cost of food.

The University of Guelph has found a way to help the hungry using its now-unused space as a main ingredient in a recipe for success.

With the university’s doors closed to students, but still open to certain staff, they’re providing an essential service by cooking for the community.

“We are cooking big batches of pasta with chicken,” says Vijay Nair, executive chef at the University of Guelph.

“We cook it here, chill it, freeze it and ship it out to The SEED.”

With the jobless rate increasing and donations decreasing, food-related charities like The SEED are getting ready for a wave of need.

“That's one of our biggest concerns, is that there's people out there who have never had to look for that kind of assistance and now they need to or they're going to need to,” says Gavin Dandy, managing director for The SEED.

The charity, a division of the Guelph Community Health Centre, was serving about 2,500 people a week throughout the greater-Guelph area before COVID-19.

“We've had to close a lot of our previous programs because they're not COVID safe which is why we're ramping up our home delivery, emergency food home delivery program,” says Dandy.

That means the 2,500 using the service is now expected to skyrocket.

“We’re guessing right now that there are at least 10,000 people who need some kind of emergency food home delivery,” explains Dandy.

Last week, the university offered to help address the challenge.

“It's just in the building phase, we started last week we did about 600 portions, that's very limited compared to what we do usually,” says Nair.

A maximum of five staff at a time are putting in full eight hour shifts.

The industrial sized kitchen easily allows for social distancing.

“The SEED gets donations and they usually communicate with us as to what they have on hand and we kind of collaborate and make a menu,” says Nair.

“We've got a mountain to climb and there's no way we can do it by ourselves and we don't plan to do it by ourselves,” add Dandy.

The University of Guelph says the program will run at least until classes resume.

As for The SEED, volunteers and donations are actively needed.