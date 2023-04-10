U of G begins notifying individuals impacted by cyber incident

Months after an IT incident at the University of Guelph, the institution said it has begun notifying people “whose personal information may have been affected.”

The IT systems incident was first reported on Sept. 11 – just days into the start of the autumn semester.

On April 5, the university provided the update that it has begun contacting individuals who may have been affected to provide further information and recommendations on next steps.

“Our analysis indicates there was no unauthorized access to major University financial systems or enterprise databases,” the U of G said in the update.

The university said it undertook a thorough investigation that identified individuals whose personal information and/or university email accounts may have been accessed.

According to the university, unauthorized access was limited to certain email accounts and individual files stored on computer workstations in Human Resources, a file share used by the Ontario Veterinary College and a backup server used by OpenEd.

The post continues: “Immediately upon discovering the incident, the University took steps to contain any unauthorized access and secure its systems. This included a number of precautionary measures, including taking certain systems offline and communicating with our University community about the incident. The University also engaged a team of external experts to assist with containment efforts and to conduct an investigation into the incident.”

The university said it is continuing to work with law enforcement, government and regulatory bodies to address this incident.

Previously, CTV News Kitchener reported the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario was involved in the investigation.

In the weeks following the cyber incident, students voiced their concerns over the lack of transparency from the university.

Third-year software engineering student Ayden Panhuyzen described the lack of transparency as being hypocritical when he spoke to CTV News in October.

“You can even see our own professors doing interviews with news, talking about other companies that have been breached and how there's such a need to be transparent, but [we're] not getting that here definitely,” Panhuyzen said in terms of receiving little information.

At the time, he along with thousands of students received, “almost 10 emails or something about it,” he said. Yet none of the emails explained what happened.