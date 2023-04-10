U of G begins notifying individuals impacted by cyber incident
Months after an IT incident at the University of Guelph, the institution said it has begun notifying people “whose personal information may have been affected.”
The IT systems incident was first reported on Sept. 11 – just days into the start of the autumn semester.
On April 5, the university provided the update that it has begun contacting individuals who may have been affected to provide further information and recommendations on next steps.
“Our analysis indicates there was no unauthorized access to major University financial systems or enterprise databases,” the U of G said in the update.
The university said it undertook a thorough investigation that identified individuals whose personal information and/or university email accounts may have been accessed.
According to the university, unauthorized access was limited to certain email accounts and individual files stored on computer workstations in Human Resources, a file share used by the Ontario Veterinary College and a backup server used by OpenEd.
The post continues: “Immediately upon discovering the incident, the University took steps to contain any unauthorized access and secure its systems. This included a number of precautionary measures, including taking certain systems offline and communicating with our University community about the incident. The University also engaged a team of external experts to assist with containment efforts and to conduct an investigation into the incident.”
The university said it is continuing to work with law enforcement, government and regulatory bodies to address this incident.
Previously, CTV News Kitchener reported the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario was involved in the investigation.
In the weeks following the cyber incident, students voiced their concerns over the lack of transparency from the university.
Third-year software engineering student Ayden Panhuyzen described the lack of transparency as being hypocritical when he spoke to CTV News in October.
“You can even see our own professors doing interviews with news, talking about other companies that have been breached and how there's such a need to be transparent, but [we're] not getting that here definitely,” Panhuyzen said in terms of receiving little information.
At the time, he along with thousands of students received, “almost 10 emails or something about it,” he said. Yet none of the emails explained what happened.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
LIVE @ 1 | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.
Toronto mosque officials call on Ford government to combat Islamophobia after 'shocking' hate-motivated attack
Mosque officials are calling on the Doug Ford government to expedite legislation aimed at combating Islamophobia after a “shocking” hate-motivated incident in Toronto over the weekend.
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
Rescue workers race to save 400 migrants adrift on boat in Mediterranean Sea
The Italian Coast Guard is leading rescue efforts to save at least 400 migrants adrift on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Malta, along an immigration route that NGOs have warned is perilously dangerous.
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
A shooter at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people -- including two friends of the governor -- and wounded at least nine others Monday, police said. The suspect also was dead.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.
London
-
Stabbing being investigated in London
A stabbing in London is being investigated by police. Officers responded to the area of Gore Road and Clarke Road around 1:45 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call.
-
Watermain break in St. Thomas
Construction vibrations cause watermain break in St. Thomas.
-
Argyle BIA creates currency gift cards to help bring business to the east end
The Argyle Business Improvement Association (BIA) has created a new gift card program to attract more business to London’s east end. The gift card program will encourage people to shop locally at restaurants, retail stores, barber shops and more.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in Walkerville
A 69-year-old man has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Walkerville.
-
Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash in Essex
Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a rollover crash in Essex.
-
New name? Three options considered for LaSalle waterfront park
The Town of LaSalle has narrowed the choice to three options for a new name for the waterfront at Front Road.
Barrie
-
Fiery head-on collision in Barrie under investigation
One person is in hospital after a head-on crash in Barrie Sunday evening
-
Driver charged for speeding nearly 3x limit on Hwy 9: OPP
A motorist stopped for speeding nearly three times over the limit in the Town of Mono will have to find another way around after police had the vehicle towed away.
-
Fire forces residents of Barrie building to evacuate
Residents of a multi-unit building in Barrie had to evacuate their homes in the early morning hours Monday for a structure fire.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police looking for suspect, ask public to avoid Kivi Park area
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the Kivi Park area Monday afternoon as officers look for a suspect involved in a weapons complaint.
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
-
Man suspended from driving since 2000 arrested for driving in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a man who has been suspended from driving for more than 20 years was pulled over this weekend and arrested.
-
Get ready for summer-like weather in Ottawa
It's going to be a week of summer-like weather in Ottawa, with temperatures as high as 27 C later this week.
Toronto
-
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Ontario official sharing videos of 'sad' conditions at downtown Toronto subway station
An Ontario official is making an effort to highlight the state of a downtown Toronto subway station by sharing videos to social media showing the 'sad' conditions.
Montreal
-
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
-
Video shows man vandalizing Montreal mosque, smashing windows
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
About 35K clients still without power after ice storm; Hydro-Quebec finishes repairs
Quebec's hydro utility says it hopes to restore power Monday to nearly all the tens of thousands of customers still without electricity since last week's ice storm. Roughly 35,000 homes and businesses remained without power across Quebec as of 11 a.m., with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.
Atlantic
-
'They deserve respect': N.S. school support staff prepare to go on strike
School support staff in Nova Scotia could go on strike in less than two weeks after they were unable to reach an agreement with the province over wages.
-
RCMP locate body of missing boater in Eel lake
The RCMP says the body of a missing boater was found on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Plans underway to fight spring flood in Winnipeg and south of the border
With the rising temperatures starting to melt the snow, plans are underway in the City of Winnipeg and south of the border to prepare for any potential spring flooding.
-
Pair had gun pointed at them after ignoring cigarette request: Brandon police
A man pointed a handgun at two people in Brandon over the weekend after they didn’t comply with his cigarette request, according to the Brandon Police Service.
-
Brady Landfill reopens week after woman's body found at facility
The city has reopened the Brady Road Landfill and 4R Depot after an Indigenous woman was found at the landfill last week.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.
-
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Vancouver
-
Teck Resources doubles down on plan to split company after Glencore offer
Teck Resources Ltd. is doubling down on its plan to split the company, a week after Swiss mining giant Glencore made an unsolicited bid for the Vancouver miner.
-
BC Ferries braces for Easter Monday rush in the wake of weather-triggered cancellations
As the Easter long weekend comes to an end, BC Ferries anticipates Monday will be one of its busiest days.
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.