U-Haul used to steal motorcycle in Waterloo: Police
Waterloo regional police are looking for an alleged thief or thieves they say used a U-Haul to steal a motorcycle and almost hit the owner of the bike in the process.
The incident happened in the area of King Street South and Allen Street West in Waterloo and was reported to police around 9:30 p.m.
Police say during the theft, the driver of the U-Haul almost struck the owner of the motorcycle.
No injuries were reported.
The U-Haul was later recovered by police near Weber Street South and Roger Street.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Toronto
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Police 'engaged' as Ottawa says video contains threat against Indian diplomats
Ottawa says law enforcement is 'engaged' after a video circulating online appeared to threaten Indian diplomats in Canada. Public Safety Canada said in a Tuesday tweet that Ottawa will ensure the safety of all diplomats in Canada, but the department would not provide details.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots
Former U..S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
B.C. bear caught on camera stealing golf bag
Early Monday evening, a group of golfers at Westwood Plateau witnessed a black bear remove a golfer’s bag from a cart and drag it into a steep ravine.
Lizzo says she's 'not the villain' after her former dancers claim sex harassment
Lizzo said Thursday that she's 'not the villain' that three of her former backup dancers falsely accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
Single-vehicle rollover crash north of London
One person has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash north of London on Thursday morning.
'Lengthy closure' expected east of London Thursday morning
OPP report County Road 29/Hamilton Road is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Mill Road following a crash.
‘A lot of really good talent’ descends on Windsor golf course for PGA Canada event
The Windsor Championship starts Thursday at Ambassador Golf course with 150 golfers.
-
Driver caught speeding 70 km/h over limit
Windsor police aren’t slowing down on nabbing speeders.
Hot and humid ahead of a cloudy long weekend
It will be very warm in the region Thursday with a high of 29 C, but feeling more like 36 C with humidity.
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in Barrie
One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
An Essa Township couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court Wednesday.
-
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Barrie officer of any criminal charges following a situation where a 32-year-old woman was injured in April.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon.
-
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
-
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
25 people displaced by fire in Sandy Hill
Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the rear of a four-door row house on Wilbrod Street, near Friel Street, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
-
As the latest shutdown of Ottawa's LRT service enters its 18th day, transit officials are expected to announce more details about the work required to get trains back on the tracks.
-
Forecast calls for rainy, humid day with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon
Forecast calls for rainy, humid day with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales, listings and prices were up in July compared with last year, but activity looks to be slowing in the face of higher interest rates.
Quebec office to open in Israel, first in the Middle East
Quebec announced on Thursday that it will open an office in Tel Aviv, Israel. It's the government's first office in the Middle East and its 35th bureau opened abroad.
-
A group representing English-language school boards in Quebec is applauding a Superior Court judgment that struck down several sections of the province's controversial Bill 40.
-
An attempt to reintroduce a pair of bear cubs to the Quebec wilderness was unsuccessful because they like humans too much, according to the provincial wildlife ministry. The orphaned bears were returned to Miller Zoo in the Beauce region, southeast of Quebec City, in late July.
'We don’t have a past anymore': Ellershouse couple faces flood damage
A couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.
-
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are searching for two men charged with attempted murder following a “targeted incident” in the community early Wednesday morning.
Multiple injuries reported at World Police and Fire Games event: Shared Health
Several people were taken to hospital with injuries following a bike crash at a World Police and Fire Games event on Wednesday.
-
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
The federal government is trying to reclaim nearly $350 million in insurance paid to Suncor Energy Inc. in the wake of political unrest in Libya.
-
An elected official in Strathmore, Alta., has been charged with sexual assault. Jason Montgomery is also charged with publication of an intimate image without consent, extortion and criminal harassment.
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.
-
A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.
-
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing an alert to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who has recently been released from jail.
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.
-
