Two youths stabbed at Cambridge mall

Two youths were stabbed, and another arrested, after a fight broke out at Cambridge Centre Mall.

Waterloo regional police were called to Hespeler Road at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

“What we do know is it was from an altercation that took place prior, but at this moment we’re still obtaining more details as we go,” said Const. Chris Iden.

Two of the youths were stabbed.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One youth was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are still investigating but believe it was a targeted incident.

“Because it was at a mall, we would imagine there was probably high foot traffic and also a lot of vehicles in the area,” said Const. Iden. “If anyone would have dash cam footage, or was to see anything personally, then please contact us or Waterloo Crime Stoppers.”