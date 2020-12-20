KITCHENER -- Firefighters say they rescued two boys who fell through ice in Woodstock.

It happened Sunday morning at the Pittock Conservation Area.

Lisa Woods, the public information officer for the Woodstock Fire department, says one of the boys was able to get out of the water on his own. He was then pulled to shore by emergency crews.

Firefighters had to pull the other boy out of the water.

Woods says both boys were then taken to Woodstock General Hospital.

The rescue comes one day after a similar incident in Milton.

On Saturday, two boys fell through the ice at a storm management pond. One boy was able to pull himself out, and unable to help the other boy, he ran to nearby home to get help. Emergency crews were able to pull the 11-year-old from the water and began life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead in hospital later that afternoon.

In response to that incident, Halton Regional Police issued the following warning: "Any ice formed is still not stable or dense enough to support weight. Please remind your children to stay clear of ponds and other bodies of water without an adult present and if you're unsure about ice surfaces, then stay safe and just stay off icy surfaces."