Two youths injured by edged weapon in altercation in Kitchener
Police are investigating an assault that lead to two youths sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from an edged weapon.
According to police, officers responded to an altercation around 11 a.m. on Monday, in the area of Fisher-Hallman Road and University Avenue West.
Several people were involved in the altercation that resulted in the two young people being injured. Police said the youths received treatment at a local hospital.
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with video footage or information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a report says.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
'Flag war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
A deal has been reached settling a dispute with Denmark over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic and is expected to be signed today, according to a government minister.
Firearm seized, plain-clothed officer threatened
Four London men are facing charges after a plain-clothed police officer was threatened and a firearm was seized on Monday.
London, Ont. residents secure critically ill 'Tiny Tim' a ticket to Canada after fleeing war-torn Syria
A seriously ill child battling a rare genetic condition which makes his skin extremely fragile, has been cleared to come to Canada.
Two city pools won't open this summer because of structural issues
A couple of pools in London won’t be opening this summer because of structural issues, according to the city.
Impaired driving charges to be withdrawn in fatal vehicle-bike collision in Windsor
Impaired driving charges are being withdrawn after a fatal vehicle-bike crash in Windsor.
Man facing charges following child pornography investigation
Windsor police have charged a 20-year-old man following a months-long investigation into the suspected possession of child pornography.
Suspicious fire at airport in Springwater Township under investigation
Springwater Township firefighters battled a blaze overnight on Tuesday at the Executive Airport as multiple commercial trailers went up in flames.
Community vigil planned for alleged homicide victim in Collingwood
A community vigil for a Simcoe County woman found dead last week is being held Tuesday night in Collingwood.
OPP divers recover missing canoeist's body
OPP divers recovered the body of a missing canoeist Monday evening in Tiny Township following an extensive search throughout the day.
Timiskaming drug and alcohol committee looking for input.
The Timiskaming drug and alcohol strategy committee wants feedback from the public and drug and alcohol abuse in the community, and how it can address concerns.
Sudbury man 'fighting hard' to recover from workplace fall
CTV News has an update on the recovery of a 26-year-old Sudbury man who broke most of the bones in his body when the boom lift he was working on toppled to the ground.
Elliot Lake man busted for suspended licence, drugs
A 39-year-old Elliot Lake man -- known to police as being a suspended driver -- was busted with drugs and cash, including a pile of coins, during a traffic stop.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa drop to lowest level since last fall
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since last fall.
False bomb threat tippers should be prosecuted: World Sikh Organization of Canada
The World Sikh Organization of Canada says Canadian law enforcement should fully investigate and prosecute those involved in providing the tip that led to the wrongful arrest of two organizers of a Sikh rally near Parliament Hill.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a report says.
This is what Toronto Pearson thinks about Canada scrapping most vaccine requirements
Toronto's Pearson International Airport is speaking out about scrapping most vaccine mandates for travellers as the federal government is expected to confirm the move soon.
Montreal public health shifting vaccination plan as monkeypox cases grow to 126
With Montreal the 'epicentre' of the monkeypox outbreak in Canada, and the case count continuing to grow, the city is planning to add additional vaccination sites, public health officials said.
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
Tech companies ask Quebec premier to pause French requirement for immigrants
A group of Canadian technology companies is calling on the Quebec premier to pause a bill requiring immigrants to learn French within six months of arriving in the province.
Inquiry hears Nova Scotians grieving the mass shooting are still seeking help
Two years after a man disguised as a Mountie killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, grieving people are still coming forward to get help from the province's victim services program, a government official told a public inquiry Tuesday.
Cape Breton police investigating suspicious death in Sydney Mines; man in custody
One man is in custody and another is dead after a suspected assault in Sydney Mines, N.S. Cape Breton Regional Police say a neighbour called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that a man with serious injuries was lying on the road on Beech Street.
'Terribly wrong': N.S. court overturns 2017 law that imposed labour contract on teachers
A Nova Scotia judge has found that a provincial law that imposed a labour contract on teachers to be unconstitutional, five years after it was passed by the former Liberal government.
Manitoba government approves province's first potash development
The Manitoba government has approved the province’s first potash development.
'We need our sidewalks for walking': Impassable sidewalk in Osborne Village prompts calls for faster repairs
A stretch of crumbling sidewalk on one of Osborne Village’s busiest corners has prompted accessibility concerns and calls for the city to speed up repairs.
Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
High streamflow advisories remain in place in Foothills County amid rainy forecast
On Tuesday, officials with Foothills County issued an update on area flood watches, warnings and high streamflow advisories amid prolonged and significant rainfall in the area.
Next UCP leader to be elected in October; candidates facing $150K entry fee
Alberta's United Conservative Party has announced a date and rules for its leadership contest.
Edmonton exploring options to protect trees on private land
The City of Edmonton is looking at options to protect trees located on private property.
Red Deer ALERT seize firearms and fentanyl
Two Alberta men have been charged after a pair of search warrants in the Red Deer area uncovered cash, drugs and illegal guns.
Scramble to protect homes along banks of swollen creek in Kelowna
Residents in one area of Kelowna, B.C., have been told to be ready to leave as a body of water swells due to recent rainfall.
Airbnb host banned from platform after guests stabbed inside Vancouver listing
A Vancouver Airbnb host has been removed from the short-term rental site after two guests were attacked inside a listing.
120 cats, 3 dogs rescued from 'filthy' trailer in Northern B.C.
More than 120 animals living in "filthy and unsafe conditions" in a trailer have been rescued by the B.C. SPCA, which calls the situation a "devastating" example of animal hoarding.