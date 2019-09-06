

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Two youths have been arrested and charged for an alleged gunpoint robbery in Kitchener.

It happened in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard.

Police say two male youths were walking in the area when they were approached by another man who had a gun and demanded their personal belongings.

A search warrant was executed on a Kitchener residence and the victims' belonging were recovered.

No injuries were reported.