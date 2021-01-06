KITCHENER -- Two teenagers have been charged after an incident in Cambridge that involved threats made with BB guns.

Police said that on Tuesday evening, they were called to Southwood Drive after an altercation wherein two young people pulled out handguns and made threats to a group of youths.

One victim, a 13-year-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

Officers recovered the weapons at the scene and found them to be carbon dioxide-powered BB guns.

As a result, two 13-year-old boys are facing charges including possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering death threats.

Anyone who saw the incident unfold is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.