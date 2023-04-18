Two youths arrested for two Cambridge convenience store robberies: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify theses individuals. (WRPS) Waterloo regional police are looking to identify theses individuals. (WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau, Poilievre, Musk and Canadian voters

Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver