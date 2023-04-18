Two youths arrested for two Cambridge convenience store robberies: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) arrested two youths in relation to two convenience store robberies in Cambridge.
According to a media release from police, the same store was robbed by two males brandishing knives on March 13 and April 1.
Police said in each case, currency and merchandise were taken by the suspects, who fled the area on foot.
Police arrested one male youth on Monday and another on Tuesday. Both youths are from Cambridge.
The youths were jointly charged with two counts each of robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.
Both youths were held in police custody for a bail hearing.
A Little Short Stop in Cambridge was robbed at knifepoint. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (April 2, 2023)
In March, police released a photo that showed two individuals completely covered in dark clothing, wearing sunglasses and gloves. One person appeared to be holding a knife in each hand.
In April, the manager of the Little Short Stop in the 900 Jamieson Estate Plaza confirmed they were robbed. At the time, staff said the employee was shaken up from the incident but not injured.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
WATCH | Bodycam video shows Jeremy Renner’s dramatic rescue after snowplow accident
Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau, Poilievre, Musk and Canadian voters
Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
Vancouver officers involved in beating death should be fired, victim's sister says
The family of a man beaten to death during a confrontation with Vancouver police says the officers involved should lose their jobs, while others should be better trained to respond to people experiencing mental health challenges.
Ralph Yarl's mom: 'Buckets of tear,' but he's coping well
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
London
-
Stolen bus driven into White Oaks Mall construction, arrest made
A London man is facing charges after a London Transit bus was stolen and driven into a construction barricade at White Oaks Mall, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
-
Future of 173-year-old Elgin Hall residence to be decided
The future of a 173-year-old pre-confederation home south of Ingersoll may be decided late Tuesday. Southwest Oxford Council will meet to discuss placing a heritage designation on Elgin Hall.
Windsor
-
Outdoor skate trail proposed for LaSalle waterfront
Skating along an outdoor trail on LaSalle’s waterfront could be a possibility, if approved by LaSalle council.
-
Premier Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC dealership acquired by AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired the Premier Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC dealership and collision centre in Windsor.
-
'Tune Up the Parks' Concert Series in Essex looking for performers
The Town of Essex Arts, Culture & Tourism Committee is looking for local talent to perform in this year’s outdoor concert series.
Barrie
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Image of suspect truck hauling stolen excavator released as OPP seeks to ID the driver
Provincial police released an image of a truck with hopes of identifying the driver accused of evading officers at high speeds while hauling a stolen excavator in East Garafraxa over the weekend.
-
Man accused of throwing rocks at moving vehicles charged
Investigators in Newmarket arrested a man accused of endangering the lives of individuals in moving vehicles.
Northern Ontario
-
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
-
This northern Ont. city looking to attract 'white-collar wilderness workers'
Nestled in between two larger northern Ontario centres -- Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie -- the City of Elliot Lake is working on a plan to attract new tourists and workers over the next 18 to 24 months.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Ottawa gas prices set to rise this week with switch to summer blend
Expect the price at the pumps to go up this week as gas stations switch from winter blends to summer blends.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront.
-
Gas prices in Ontario to soar to 5-month high Wednesday
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to spike to their highest level since the fall on Wednesday.
-
Why is Galen Weston stepping down? A Toronto-area expert explains
Galen Weston is stepping down as the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd – a move one Toronto-area expert says, shouldn't come as a surprise.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both members of the provincial party.
-
Ryan Reynolds enters Quebec fintech sector buying into Nuvei
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds investment portfolio continues to expand and on Monday it bulged into la Belle Province. The producer, actor and entrepreneur announced that he has invested in the fintech company Nuvei Payment Solutions.
-
'Dutch reach' introduced to Quebec driving courses and exams
Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) training courses and exams will now require drivers in the province to understand the 'Dutch reach.' The method of opening a driver's side door is a method of opening a car door so drivers are forced to look behind them and avoid car dooring cyclists.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
Winnipeg
-
Spring snow storm forecast for parts of Manitoba tonight
Another spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba this week.
-
Winnipeg police to update Point Douglas human remains investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on an investigation into human remains found in Point Douglas over the weekend.
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Calgary
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Suspect in Alberta kidnapping and sexual assaults to seek date for bail hearing
An Alberta man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is scheduled to be back in court later this week to set a date for a bail hearing.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo employee bit by Burmese python 'doing well' in hospital
A Burmese rock python at the Edmonton Valley Zoo bit a worker Tuesday morning.
-
Stolen car driven into pole in Red Deer, driver arrested: police
A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges after a crash in that city over the weekend.
-
LIVE at 12
LIVE at 12 | Alberta to announce police grants for municipalities, Indigenous communities
The Alberta government is announcing grants available to municipalities and Indigenous communities at noon. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Vancouver
-
596 illicit drug deaths recorded in B.C. in first 3 months of 2023: report
Nearly 600 British Columbians have died from suspected toxic drug overdose in the first three months of this year, according to the latest provincial data.
-
Dog survives 73 days in Vancouver Island wilderness
A border collie that spent more than two months on the run on Vancouver Island is settling into its new home.
-
Vancouver officers involved in beating death should be fired, victim's sister says
The family of a man beaten to death during a confrontation with Vancouver police says the officers involved should lose their jobs, while others should be better trained to respond to people experiencing mental health challenges.