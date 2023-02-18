Two youths arrested following use of noxious substance, say police

Two youths have been charged in connection with an alleged assault, which police say includes the use of a noxious substance.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release reporting officers responded to an altercation at a residence in the area of Courtland Avenue West and Queen Street South around 12:10 a.m. in Kitchener.

Police say a noxious substance had been sprayed.

According to the release, police located the victim who had been sprayed and they were taken to a local hospital with minor physical injuries.

A male youth and female youth were arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and administering a noxious substance.

Both were held in police custody for a bail hearing.