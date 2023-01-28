Two youths arrested after alleged Kitchener break-in

Waterloo regional police said two youths were arrested in connection to a break-and-enter at a Kitchener business on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 1:55 a.m., officers received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the area of Lancaster Street West and Union Street.

Police said three male suspects gained entry via the rear of the property, took a large amount of merchandise and were leaving the property as police arrived.

Officials said two youths were arrested, one from Kitchener and one from Woolwich Township.

Both have been charged with break and enter- committing theft over $5,000 and disguise with intent.

Police said one youth was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.